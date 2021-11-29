Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 passed in RS, LS on Day 1

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 passed in both Houses amid ruckus on Day 1

Earlier today, the bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws was passed by the Lok Sabha

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 14:19 ist
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Credit: Screengrab of Sansad TV

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 has been passed in Rajya Sabha amid ruckus in Upper House on the first Day of the WInter Session of the Parliament. 

Track live updates of Winter Session in Parliament here

Earlier today, the bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws was passed by the Lok Sabha.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Farm Bills
Winter Session
Parliament
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 