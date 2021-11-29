Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 passed in both Houses amid ruckus on Day 1

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 has been passed in Rajya Sabha amid ruckus in Upper House on the first Day of the WInter Session of the Parliament.
Track live updates of Winter Session in Parliament here
Earlier today, the bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws was passed by the Lok Sabha.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?
In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations
'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year
Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more
Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices
US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access