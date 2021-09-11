Farmers call off protest in Karnal over 'crack heads' remark

Farmers on Saturday called off their week-long protest in Haryana over Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha's "crack their heads" if they cross the line remark, according to multiple media reports.

This comes after farm union leaders and the Karnal district administration held another round of talks on Saturday after a four-hour-long marathon meeting on Friday.

Following the meeting, the Haryana government ordered a probe in the August 28 Bastara toll incident, which will be done by a retired High Court judge. The probe will be completed in a month and former SDM Ayush Sinha will be on leave, said Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh.

"Deceased farmer Satish Kajal's two family members will be compensated with jobs at DC rate on sanctioned posts," Singh added.

