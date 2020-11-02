Festival season, laxity in adhering to norms behind surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Govt

Attributing the rise in Covid-19 cases to the festival season, greater movement of people and laxity in adhering to norms, a review meeting called by the Centre on Monday decided to have targeted RT-PCR tests in critical zones like restaurants, markets and salons as well as enhancing beds and ventilators in hospitals.

The meeting, which the officials said was routine one, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also decided to ensure high degree of contact tracing and monitoring of quarantined contacts while Metro travel should be carefully regulated, strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that has been issued.

It was also decided to enhance enforcement selectively, accompanied by greater awareness creation through targeted IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaigns and ensuring that all cases under home isolation were monitored and shifted to hospitals well in time, before any deterioration in their medical condition, an official statement.

In its presentation, the Delhi government said that the capital was witnessing a third surge in cases and the administration was focusing on testing, contact tracing and treatment at a time new Covid-19 cases and total active cases are going up.

"The recent surge in the number of active cases was attributed to the festival season, which has witnessed greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of safe Covid-19 behaviour," according to the presentation.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the capital has been recorded above 5,500 in the past few days. The positivity rate has also crossed the 12% mark, one of the highest in the country.

Delhi government officials also told the meeting that the hospital bed situation was comfortable with 57% of the 15,789, dedicated beds being vacant. It was also highlighted both by Delhi government officials and Delhi Police Commissioner that there has been no let up in enforcement and awareness generation.

Bhalla emphasised that the strategies for containment of spread of Covid-19 in Delhi should be strictly enforced and implemented.

He stressed the need for reaching out to the residents of Delhi to sensitise them about safe Covid-19 behaviour through Resident Welfare Associations, market associations and public announcement systems among others.

Another review meeting will be held next week along with other districts of the National Capital Region (NCR).