FIR registered against former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati in disproportionate assets case

The Vigilance department of Uttar Pradesh has lodged an FIR against former state minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in a disproportionate assets case, sources said on Friday.

The case against Prajapati, who was the mining minister in the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state, was registered on Thursday, and the matter is being investigated, the sources said.

Earlier, the department had initiated an open inquiry against Prajapati in this regard and found that he possessed six times more assets than his income. Following this, permission was sought from the government to lodge a case against him, they added.

Prajapati, who faces rape charges, was arrested in 2017. He also faces charges of fraud, forgery and criminal intimidation.