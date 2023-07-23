Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi

No reports of anyone being injured have been received so far, officials said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2023, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 18:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at a factory-cum-godown in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday evening, officials said.

The fire officials said they received information about the blaze around 4:40 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | 2 die in compressor blast at illegally-run plastic moulding factory in Delhi

No reports of anyone being injured have been received so far, they said, adding that the firefighting operation is underway.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Fire Accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Greece: Tourists flee wildfire, flights cancelled

Greece: Tourists flee wildfire, flights cancelled

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 