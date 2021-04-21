Fire breaks out at furniture market in west Delhi

The fire was brought under control around 6 am

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 09:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze around 3.00 am and 28 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control around 6 am, they said.

Further details are awaited. 

Delhi
Fire

