Fire breaks out at private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; at least eight dead

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Monday and efforts were on to evacuate patients from the medical facility, police said. Eight people were killed and nine injured in the mishap.

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur Hospital. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/RdjjqARKIY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2022

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of 4 people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur Hospital — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2022

Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said, adding a rescue operation was on at the hospital. The SP said fire tenders and personnel were engaged in dousing the flames.

(With PTI inputs)