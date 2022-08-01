Fire breaks out at hospital in MP; at least eight dead

Fire breaks out at private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; at least eight dead

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 17:24 ist
Police and fire personnel inspect after a major fire broke out at the Life Multispeciality Hospital at Damoh Naka, in Jabalpur, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Monday and efforts were on to evacuate patients from the medical facility, police said. Eight people were killed and nine injured in the mishap.

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI.

 

Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said, adding a rescue operation was on at the hospital. The SP said fire tenders and personnel were engaged in dousing the flames.

(With PTI inputs)

 

