Fire in plastic granules godown in Rohini

A fire broke out in a godown stacked with plastic granules in Rohini early Sunday, officials said.
No was injured in the blaze and the fire department used a robot to douse the fire.
According to officials, they received information at 2.18 am about the fire in Badli area behind Rohini jail.
A total of 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site, the officials said.
