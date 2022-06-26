Fire in plastic granules godown in Rohini

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2022, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 10:20 ist

A fire broke out in a godown stacked with plastic granules in Rohini early Sunday, officials said.

No was injured in the blaze and the fire department used a robot to douse the fire.

According to officials, they received information at 2.18 am about the fire in Badli area behind Rohini jail.

A total of 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site, the officials said. 

New Delhi
Fire Accident
India News

