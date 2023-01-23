Kerala: 5 ISRO contractual employees killed in accident

Five ISRO contractual employees killed in accident in Kerala's Alappuzha

The accident occurred when the car in which the five persons were travelling allegedly collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction, police said

  Jan 23 2023
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 12:20 ist
Five persons were killed in an accident in Alappuzha district early on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred when the car in which the five persons were travelling allegedly collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction, police said.

The mishap occurred at Ambalapuzha near here.

Police said all the five were contractual employees at the canteen of ISRO in Thiruvananthapuram and were on their way to attend a wedding.

"The accident occurred at around 1.30 am. All five passengers died. The driver and the cleaner of the lorry are under custody," police said.

Police sources said four of them died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

The bodies have been shifted to Alappuzha Medical College and will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

