Five militants killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Five militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 17:51 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Five militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said.

"Five terrorists have been eliminated in operation Reban in Shopian," defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said good drills ensured no collateral damage took place during the operation.

A police official said the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir
militants
Kashmir

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Ahead of Shah's rally, RJD beats utensils in protest

Ahead of Shah's rally, RJD beats utensils in protest

 