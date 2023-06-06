Food delivery agent mowed down by bus in north Delhi, driver arrested

A 27-year-old food delivery agent was allegedly mowed down by a bus in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the bus has been arrested, they said.

The deceased was identified as Dhanvir Singh alias Tanvir of Nepal and was working as a delivery agent at an eatery here, police said.

A video of the incident is being circulated on social media.

The incident took place on Saturday at IP College traffic signal. The injured was rushed to the Sushruta Trauma Centre, Civil Lines where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at Civil Lines police station, police said.

After scanning the CCTV footage of the spot, police found that a bus was coming from ISBT, Mori Gate side and turned towards Ring Road when it hit the victim who was crossing the road, the officer said.

Police also found that after hitting the victim, the driver slowed down the bus for a moment, but later increased its speed, ran over him and fled away, the officer said.

After the analysis of the CCTV footage, Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was also added to the FIR, police said.

The bus driver, identified as Firoz Khan from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and the vehicle was seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During interrogation, Khan said that he was working with a transport company for three years, police said.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Khan drove the bus carrying passengers to Kashmere Gate ISBT from Dehradun, they said.

After dropping the passengers, he was on his way to Jagatpur, Wazirabad through Ring Road. He stopped at a petrol pump near Permanand hospital to refill fuel, police said.