Foreigners made to write 'sorry' 500 times for violating coronavirus lockdown

A group of foreigners was made to write "sorry" 500 times for flouting the lockdown guidelines here on Saturday.

Ten foreigners from different countries were caught taking a stroll in the Tapovan area here amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and not maintaining social distancing, Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar Sharma said.

Each one of them was made to write a sentence of apology 500 times as a punishment, he added.

"I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry," each one of them wrote 500 times, Sharma said.

Around 500 foreigners are staying in the Tapovan area these days and they are often seen violating the lockdown rules, throwing caution to the wind, he added.

The operation to penalise them was conducted to send out a strong message to those who tend to take the lockdown lightly, Sharma said.