Lockdown: Foreigners made to write 'sorry' 500 times

Foreigners made to write 'sorry' 500 times for violating coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, Rishikesh,
  • Apr 12 2020, 04:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 04:14 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

A group of foreigners was made to write "sorry" 500 times for flouting the lockdown guidelines here on Saturday.

Ten foreigners from different countries were caught taking a stroll in the Tapovan area here amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and not maintaining social distancing, Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar Sharma said. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Each one of them was made to write a sentence of apology 500 times as a punishment, he added.

"I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry," each one of them wrote 500 times, Sharma said.

Around 500 foreigners are staying in the Tapovan area these days and they are often seen violating the lockdown rules, throwing caution to the wind, he added.

The operation to penalise them was conducted to send out a strong message to those who tend to take the lockdown lightly, Sharma said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rishikesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

 