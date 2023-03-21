Four arrested for helping Amritpal Singh escape: Punjab Police

Four people have been arrested for helping radical preacher Amritpal Singh escape, Punjab Police said on Tuesday.

Four arrested for helping radical preacher Amritpal Singh escape: Punjab Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2023

The Punjab Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

More to follow...