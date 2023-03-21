Four arrested for helping Amritpal Singh escape: Punjab Police

4 held for helping Amritpal escape: Punjab Police

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 17:54 ist
Pro-Khalistan supporter and radical preacher Amritpal Singh. Credit: AFP File Photo

Four people have been arrested for helping radical preacher Amritpal Singh escape, Punjab Police said on Tuesday.  

The Punjab Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

More to follow...

Amritpal Singh
Khalistan
India News
Punjab police

