Four foreign terrorists killed in J&K’s Poonch: Army

Four foreign terrorists killed in J&K’s Poonch: Army

Army said the first engagement with the terrorists took place at around 11:30 pm on Monday

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 18 2023, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 11:57 ist
Security personnel during an operation, in Poonch district. Credit: PTI Photo

Four terrorists, believed to be foreigners, were killed by security forces in a joint operation in the Sindhara area of border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Army said the first engagement with the terrorists took place at around 11:30 pm on Monday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.

“At dawn today, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists. Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police troops along with other forces were part of the operation,” a defence spokesperson said.

Also Read | Three Jammu and Kashmir govt employees sacked for anti-national activities

The slain terrorists are most likely foreigners and their identity is being ascertained, he said.

This comes after security forces killed two militants and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district on the intervening night of July 16 and 17.

There have been repeated infiltration attempts in Poonch and neighbouring Rajouri districts, also called Pir Panjal region, in the recent months. However, most of the attempts have been foiled by the Army.

Pakistan’s changed strategy to spread terror in Pir Panjal in the last two years has been one of the reasons for increased infiltration attempts in the region.

A total of 26 Army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in eight terror attacks since October 11, 2021 in the twin districts.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army

Related videos

What's Brewing

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 