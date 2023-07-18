Four foreign terrorists killed in J&K’s Poonch: Army

Four terrorists, believed to be foreigners, were killed by security forces in a joint operation in the Sindhara area of border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Army said the first engagement with the terrorists took place at around 11:30 pm on Monday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.

“At dawn today, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists. Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police troops along with other forces were part of the operation,” a defence spokesperson said.

The slain terrorists are most likely foreigners and their identity is being ascertained, he said.

This comes after security forces killed two militants and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district on the intervening night of July 16 and 17.

There have been repeated infiltration attempts in Poonch and neighbouring Rajouri districts, also called Pir Panjal region, in the recent months. However, most of the attempts have been foiled by the Army.

Pakistan’s changed strategy to spread terror in Pir Panjal in the last two years has been one of the reasons for increased infiltration attempts in the region.

A total of 26 Army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in eight terror attacks since October 11, 2021 in the twin districts.