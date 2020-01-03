Four soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in J&K

At least four soldiers, including an officer, were injured in an explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshehra sector in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand, while confirming the incident, said the blast took place during patrolling in forward area along the LoC in Kalal area of Nowshera sector.

“It was our own mine and the patrol accidentally stepped on it that triggered a blast,” he said and added the injured soldiers, including the lieutenant, were airlifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

On New Year, two soldiers were killed during along the LoC in the same area during an encounter with militants. The security forces on Friday continued the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area for the fifth consecutive day.

“The operation was launched in Mangal and Drat villages of Rajouri. The search operation was later intensified in Dabar Potha village, adjacent village of Drat where choppers were pressed in to trace the militants,” sources said and added no traces of militants have been found so far.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani army violated ceasefire yet again along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of neighbouring Poonch district. Indian army retaliated the Pakistani aggression effectively and exchange of fire continued for almost an hour, officials said. Pakistan army fired motor shells during the exchange of fire.

According to official date, from January 2019 to October 2019, Pakistan violated ceasefire in J&K 2,225 times, which means on an average, it violated the ceasefire eight times a day during the period.

“Pakistan increased ceasefire violations following the Balakot air strikes on February 27 and subsequently after J&K’s special status was withdrawn on August 5,” a senior army officer told DH.

He said the high number of ceasefire violations were linked to attempts by Pakistan to push militants into J&K under the covering fire.