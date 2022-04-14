Four terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

Four local militants affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

“So far, four (4) local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT neutralised in Shopian #encounter. Search is still going on,” a police spokesperson quoting Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, tweeted.

Earlier, police said, the gunfight erupted after a joint team of J&K police and the army launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Badigam area of Zainpora in Shopian, 52 kms from here, following “specific inputs” about the presence of the militants in the area.

As the search team of security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering a gunfight, police said. In the initial firing, two policemen were injured while two militants were neutralized.

Also, unfortunately, two army personnel lost their lives as their vehicle met with an accident on way to the site of the gunfight.

The latest encounter came just three days after a Pakistani terrorist and a local ‘hybrid’ militants were killed while two policemen were injured in an encounter between security forces and ultras in the neighboring Kulgam district on Monday.

This year 53 militants, including 15 foreigners, have been killed across Kashmir in encounters with security forces. Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.

