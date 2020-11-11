Fundraising for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya to begin after Sankranti

The campaign to raise funds to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will commence after the upcoming Sankranti festival, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said here on Wednesday.

The campaign will be held for 45 days across the world and the construction of the temple will start soon, Swami said.

Swami is one of the 15 members selected to be part of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which will be overlooking the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A minimum Rs 10 donation will be sought from the devotees. Those who donate Rs 100 and more will be given a receipt, he told reporters here.

Though they have not made any estimated cost for build the temple complex and other facilities, he said it will be finalised soon.

Swami said that the Ram Temple was going to be a grand temple and asked all devotees to donate funds for the construction of the temple.

The temple will be constructed as per the ethos of Indian culture and heritage, he said.

He said the contract for building the temple has been given to Larsen & Toubro.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has already invited ideas for the design of the Ayodhya Ram temple from individuals, subject experts, architects and designers. The trust plans to incorporate them into the masterplan and further suggestions can be sent to the Trust by email till November 25.