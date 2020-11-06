Gambhir goes into self-isolation after a coronavirus positive case at home

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting his own Covid-19 test result, after 'someone' at his home contracted the virus.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my Covid test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!"," Gambhir tweeted.

The 39-year-old is based in Delhi and is also a Member of Parliament. He represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more fatalities, the highest in around four months.