Gambhir self-isolates after Covid positive case at home

Gambhir goes into self-isolation after a coronavirus positive case at home

The 39-year-old is based in Delhi and is also a Member of Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2020, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 17:46 ist
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Credit: PTI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting his own Covid-19 test result, after 'someone' at his home contracted the virus.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my Covid test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!"," Gambhir tweeted.

The 39-year-old is based in Delhi and is also a Member of Parliament. He represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more fatalities, the highest in around four months.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gautam Gambhir
Delhi

What's Brewing

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 