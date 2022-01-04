UP: Stampede at Cong marathon, party claims conspiracy

Girls hurt in stampede-like situation during Cong's 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in UP

The incident was a fallout of laxity on the part of the local administration, a Congress spokesperson said

PTI
PTI, Bareilly,
  • Jan 04 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 15:35 ist
A screengrab of a video showing the stampede-like situation during a Congress-organised long distance run in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: Twitter/@MrsGandhi

Some girls participating in a long-distance run organised by the Congress as part of its "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign were injured in a stampede-like situation here on Tuesday.

Congress leaders in Lucknow termed it a conspiracy hatched by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"Some girls have been injured, and we are waiting for further details," state Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI.

Also Read | Yogi calls Rahul, Priyanka 'accidental Hindus'

Alleging that it was a "conspiracy hatched by the BJP government" in the state, he said, "The district administration knew that the run was being held and did not cooperate."

The incident was a "fallout of laxity on the part of the local administration", Singh added.

"The district administration did not cooperate as far as the issue of security was concerned and the entire incident smells of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP," the Congress leader said.

The run was organised as part of the "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" (I am a girl and I can fight) campaign of the Congress.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Congress
Bareilly
stampede

