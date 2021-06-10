Girls should not be given mobile phones as it leads to rape, says UP Women's Commission member

Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission member Meena Kumari stoked a controversy after she said that girls should not be given mobile phones as "it leads to rapes".

A video in which the Women's Panel member could be heard making the remarks went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

''We must keep a watch on our daughters...we should know where they are going, with whom they spend time....It has been seen that girls befriend boys on mobiles and later they elope with them,'' Kumari is heard saying in the video.

Kumari blamed the mothers of the victims for the rising incidents of rapes. ''I think mothers are responsible for this (rapes)....they don't monitor the activities of their daughters,'' she added.

She appealed to the parents not to give mobile phones to their daughters.

In response to a Question abt rising rape cases, Meena Kumari, Member, UP Women Commission said: "Girls should not be given mobile phones. They talk on phone & later elope for marriage" So after Chowmein, jeans, now mobile phones r responsible for rape.

The opposition parties lashed out against the women's panel member over her remarks and demanded that she must tender an unconditional apology.

''It is really shameful that being a woman herself, Meena Kumari has made such a remark....to shift the blame for rapes on to the parents is ridiculous...what about anti-Romeo Squad?....what is its responsibility?'' senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Anurag Bhadauria said.

UP Congress president Ajai Kumar Laloo demanded an apology from the member for her remarks.