Govt doctors in Madhya Pradesh call off strike after HC order

Nearly 15,000 doctors of government hospitals, who went on an indefinite strike over various demands, have returned to work after the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed them to resume work with immediate effect.

Doctors across government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday morning to press for various demands, including facilities for their colleagues posted in rural areas and put an end to alleged bureaucratic interference.

A division bench of Chief Justice R Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra later on Wednesday said the doctors shall not go on even a token strike without seeking the court's permission as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the issue has been pending before it.

Madhya Pradesh Shaskiya Swashasi Chikitsak Mahasangh, the umbrella body of different medical associations, in a statement on Wednesday night said following the HC's order, the doctors withdrew their strike.

The federation asked the doctors to return to work immediately, it said.

The PIL was filed in the HC by Inderjeet Kunwarpal Singh, a former corporator of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, in February 2023 when the doctors planned to go on indefinite strike, his lawyer Sanjay Agrawal earlier said.

But they had called it off later. From April 12 to May 2, 2023, the doctors observed two hours' strike every day, and on Wednesday they went on indefinite strike, the lawyer said.