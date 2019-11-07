Govt proposes changes to rules of pvt security firms

Government has proposed changes in the rules related to the functioning of private security agencies, which includes doing away with manual police verification but using details from crime database, allowing electronic payment for paying fees and freedom to give designations to personnel that does not resemble those of military or police.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited comments and suggestions on the draft Private Security Agencies Central (Amendment) Model Rules, 2019.

The rules are being amended to bring in substantial improvement in the enforcement of the existing law dealing with private security agencies, which would pave a way for the development of the sector and contribute to the welfare of the employees in this industry.

"Due to the expanse of economic activities, private security agencies sector has been growing very fast and as per one estimate 90 lakh persons are employed in this sector. The Government of India envisages to improve the level of the enforcement of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act 2005 and its Rules," a senior official said.

The draft proposes doing away with manual police verification of details of its agencies' directors or proprietors at the time of applying for grant of license. The government proposes to verify the antecedents through electronic databases of crime like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) and other similar applications.

For payment of fees for license, the draft suggests allowing electronic payment along with the method of banker’s cheque or demand draft.

The private agencies will also be allowed to give designations to their own personnel "provided that no agency shall adopt any of the ranks of the armed forces, paramilitary forces or state police forces".

A notification issued seeking comments on the draft said, "it has been decided to consider a modification in the model rules made under section 24 of the act to bring in substantial improvement in its enforcement. This will pave the way for the development of the sector and contribute to the welfare of employees in this industry."