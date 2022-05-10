Groom kills guest after argument over music during wedding in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A guest at a wedding was shot dead by the groom following an argument over playing of songs in Shahpur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Zafar Ali and was from the bride's side, they said.

In the wedding procession, people from both the sides clashed as some of them objected to playing of songs by the DJ, Assistant Superintendent of Police (rural) Atul Srivastav said.

The groom, Iftikhar, then opened fire that injured Ali, the ASP said.

Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Police have arrested Iftikhar and security has been tightened in the village, he said.