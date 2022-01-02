Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat seeing spike in Covid cases, says CMKhattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, and Ambala districts have been seeing spike in Covid-19 cases.

"These districts have been kept in Group A as the risk of spread is high in such districts," he said while reviewing the pandemic situation.

The Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners to review the Covid cases on a daily basis.

Follow DH's CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE, HERE

He said the bus stands, mini secretariats, malls, gyms, and other public places should be kept under surveillance and entry of people without vaccination certificates should be strictly restricted.

Also the night movement should be strictly observed. There is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 500 on individuals and Rs 5,000 on institutions for violating the Covid-19 guidelines.

About 3 lakh vaccination doses are being administered every day and so far about 3.45 crore people have been vaccinated, an official statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos: