Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 more succumb to burns; toll now 6

Three more people, who were hospitalised with severe burns in a firecrackers explosion at a home in Gurugram last week, have died, pushing the toll to six in the incident, police said on Friday.

Five days ago, three people had succumbed to injuries in the explosion in the house in Nakhrola village. With this, all six injured in the October 12 explosion have died, police said.

According to the police, Tanuj (14) and Vishnu Kant (40) succumbed on Friday morning at a hospital in Delhi while Satish (40) died on Wednesday night.

Earlier, the house owner, Bhagwan Das alias Kala (40), his son Manish (20) and daughter Chhavi (10) died on October 16. Satish was a relative of Kala while Tanuj was his son. Vishnu Kant was the driver with Satish, said police.

Six people, including four members of a family and their one relative and his driver, were seriously injured after a huge explosion at the house on October 12 afternoon.

An FIR was registered against house owner Das at Kherki Daula police station.

According to the police, Das used to supply firecrackers for use in weddings and other functions.

"All the injured were critical as they had more than 90 per cent burn injuries and died during treatment in the duration of nine days," said inspector Rajendra Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station.