Half eaten body of missing woman found in Corbett park

It is not clear whether she was killed by a tiger or leopard, the Chief Conservator of Forest said

PTI
PTI, Rishikesh,
  • Feb 09 2023, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 18:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Thursday found a half-eaten body of a missing woman from the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Body of 38-year-old Kamala Devi was found near Badangarh canal by forest guards, Chief Conservator of Forest, Kumaon Prasanna Kumar Patra said.

Kamala Devi was missing since Wednesday evening from a village in Salt area of Almora district, he said.

It is not clear whether she was killed by a tiger or leopard, Patra said.

Corbett Tiger Reserve
India News
Uttarakahand

