Haryana Assembly session to begin on December 26; Oppn set to corner govt over law and order, unemployment

The three-day Haryana Assembly session beginning Monday is likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition set to corner the BJP-JJP government over several issues, including law and order, unemployment and compensation for crop damage.

The Haryana Assembly's winter session is scheduled from December 26 to 28, but the final decision about the duration will be taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the House on December 26.

Congress MLA B B Batra on Sunday said his party legislators will be raising several issues of alleged deteriorating law and order, compensation for farmers whose crop got damaged due to waterlogging caused by rains in several districts, including Rohtak, Jhajjar, Nuh, Rewari, Sonipat and also of corruption.

"We will raise all important issues like law and order, seek reports on many alleged scams that took place (in BJP-JJP regime), demand the old pension scheme," said the Rohtak MLA.

He alleged corruption was rampant under the BJP-JJP government.

A few days back, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, had called the BJP-JJP regime as a non-performing government just like a non-performing asset of a bank.

Hooda had targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the issue of unemployment and had claimed the posts of 1.82 lakh government jobs were lying vacant.

The Indian National Lok Dal will also be raising the issues of unemployment, increase in sugarcane prices, corruption and "deteriorating" law and order.

A few days ago, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the Assembly Secretariat had received three bills from the government which were to be tabled.

He had also said the notices of 311 'starred' and 171 'unstarred' questions for the winter session had been received by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.