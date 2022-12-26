Haryana Assembly session to begin today

Haryana Assembly session to begin on December 26; Oppn set to corner govt over law and order, unemployment

The Haryana Assembly's winter session is scheduled from December 26 to 28

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 26 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 14:45 ist
File photo of Haryana Assembly session. Credit: PTI Photo

The three-day Haryana Assembly session beginning Monday is likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition set to corner the BJP-JJP government over several issues, including law and order, unemployment and compensation for crop damage.

The Haryana Assembly's winter session is scheduled from December 26 to 28, but the final decision about the duration will be taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the House on December 26.

Congress MLA B B Batra on Sunday said his party legislators will be raising several issues of alleged deteriorating law and order, compensation for farmers whose crop got damaged due to waterlogging caused by rains in several districts, including Rohtak, Jhajjar, Nuh, Rewari, Sonipat and also of corruption.

"We will raise all important issues like law and order, seek reports on many alleged scams that took place (in BJP-JJP regime), demand the old pension scheme," said the Rohtak MLA.

He alleged corruption was rampant under the BJP-JJP government.   

A few days back, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, had called the BJP-JJP regime as a non-performing government just like a non-performing asset of a bank.

Hooda had targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the issue of unemployment and had claimed the posts of 1.82 lakh government jobs were lying vacant.

The Indian National Lok Dal will also be raising the issues of unemployment, increase in sugarcane prices, corruption and "deteriorating" law and order.

A few days ago, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the Assembly Secretariat had received three bills from the government which were to be tabled.

He had also said the notices of 311 'starred' and 171 'unstarred' questions for the winter session had been received by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Haryana
India News

What's Brewing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

Science Twitter needs a new home

Science Twitter needs a new home

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Rise in rural distress

Rise in rural distress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

 