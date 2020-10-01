Hathras gang rape: Student bodies holds protest at DU

Hathras gang rape: Student bodies holds protest at DU's north campus, demand justice for victim

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 01 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 22:42 ist
Police personnel detain students during a protest following accusations of Indian Police forcibly cremating the body of a 19-year-old woman victim, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh state, outside the Delhi University (DU) campus in New Delhi on October 1, 2020. - Indian police were accused on September 30 of forcibly cremating the body of a 19-year-old alleged gang-rape victim as anger grew over the latest horrific sexual assault to rock the country.Credit: AFP

Members of various students organisations held a protest at Delhi University's north campus against the brutal Hathras gang-rape and murder incident and demanded justice for the 19-year-old victim.

A senior police official said 20-22 protestors were detained and later released.

A statement said Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists along with other progressive organizations of DU held demonstrations against the barbarous gang-rape in Hathras and the denial of justice to the victim and her family by UP government's state machinery.

A large number of activists were wrongfully detained while protesting and taken to Maurice Nagar Police Station, they alleged.

The 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago. She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries.

She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Hathras
Delhi University

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

 