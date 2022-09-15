HC notice to Kejriwal government on PIL over public schools

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Aam Aadmi Party-led city government on a plea seeking full-time education for students, alleging the government schools in the national capital's North-East district were conducting classes only for two hours or on alternate days.

Issuing notice in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma allowed three weeks' time for the city government's response.

In the plea, petitioner Social Jurist, a Civil Rights Group pointed out the schools-- SKV Khajuri, SBV Khajuri, GGSSS Sonia Vihar, GBSSS Sonia Vihar, GGSSS Khajuri, GBSSS Karawal Nagar, and GGSSS Sabhapur, and other schools at Karawal Nagar -- are facing the issue.

During the course of the hearing, the Delhi government's counsel submitted the issues of land and infrastructure for schools and also pointed out that there were many new joiners after the Covid situation.

After the submissions, the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad slated the next hearing for December 7.

The petitioner contended that "the inaction on the part of respondent government violates fundamental right to education of students as guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution of India read with provisions of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009."