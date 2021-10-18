Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal; link road blocked in Kinnaur

A link road was blocked in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains on Monday, a disaster management official said.
According to information received from Kinnaur district, the link road from National Highway-05 to Moorang has been blocked due to flash floods at Khogpa Nullah in Moorang Tehsil.
