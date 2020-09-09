Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur condemns BMC demolition at Kangana Ranaut's bungalow

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the demolition of a portion of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow by the civic body Wednesday, saying she "is a daughter" of the state and she should get a "proper atmosphere" to work in her field.

Speaking on a point of order raised by Independent MLA from Dehra, Hoshyar Singh, in the assembly, the chief minister said the demolition at Ranaut's office is a matter of concern.

A notice had been served to the Bollywood actor but the demolition happened without completing the process, Thakur said. "We condemn this move."

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the 33-year-old actor, a civic official said in Mumbai.

Ranaut, who reached Mumbai after the demolition process began, has alleged the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said she feared Mumbai police more than the movie mafia following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena government said Mumbai police will probe allegations that Ranaut took drugs. She has also spoken about drug abuse by a section of the film industry.

On Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister said his government has provided security at Ranaut's Manali residence and 11 CRPF commandos would accompany her wherever she would go in the country as part of the Y-plus security provided by the Centre.

Himachal Pradesh will do its best to ensure her security, Thakur added.

"Kangana is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and she has brought laurels not only to the state but to the entire country," he said in the assembly, adding she should get proper atmosphere to work in her field.

At this, Congress legislator Ram Lal Thakur said the matter of her office is sub-judice, so making any comment in the assembly on it is not proper.

The Naina Deviji MLA said as far as the privilege motion moved against Ranaut in the Maharashtra Assembly is concerned, it is not appropriate to discuss the motion in Himachal Assembly. "We should consider legal aspects," he added.

Thakur said he has not commented on the privilege motion or the court proceeding.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihtori said he agreed that Ranaut should be provided security but "we cannot intervene in the privilege motion moved in Maharashtra Assembly as stated by Ram Lal Thakur".

Sarkaghat BJP MLA Inder Singh said Ranaut's native village is in his assembly segment.

"Her father is a family friend and she is from my constituency," he said adding he was worried about her.

Education Minister and Manali MLA Govind Singh Thakur said Ranaut also has a house in his constituency.

"She keeps on speaking against the wrong things. She also spoke regarding Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the drug mafia," he said, thanking the chief minister for providing her security.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process underway at Ranaut's bungalow and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present. The court posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.