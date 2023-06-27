Himachal: Six people killed in rain-related incidents

Six people were killed in various rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh, taking the toll during the monsoon season since June 24 to 15, according to data shared by the state emergency operation centre on Tuesday evening.

Two persons were killed in Hamirpur and one each in Shimla, Kangra, Chamba and Una districts. The rain-related incidents included drowning, landslides, road accidents and falling from height, the emergency operation centre (EOC) said.

So far, 27 people have sustained injuries while three are still missing, the data showed.

The hill state has suffered a cumulative loss (from June 24 to June 27) to the tune of Rs 164.2 crore which includes Rs 89.95 crore loss to the Jal Shakti Department and Rs 72.90 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD), officials said.

Five houses and a shop were destroyed while 34 houses were partially damaged in landslides, flash floods and cloud burst incidents following heavy rains in the past four days.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was restored for traffic on Monday night after remaining closed for almost 24 hours owing to landslides and flash floods, the officials said.

Hundreds of commuters, including tourists, were stranded in Mandi district as the highway was blocked since Sunday evening.

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway was blocked at Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, following flash floods while the Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide.

Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday asked the Union government to give a special package to speed up relief and rescue operations in rain and flood affected areas. She said that besides damage to roads and water schemes, crops have also been damaged.

Singh, who is MP from Mandi, sought report of damage in her constituency and asked the officials to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the general public, a statement issued here said.

Light to moderate rains continued to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on June 28 and 29 and thunderstorm and lightning on June 30 and July 1.

Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district received 81 mm of rain followed by Bertin (80 mm), Shimla (48 mm), Dalhousie (47 mm), Mashobra (46.5 mm), Nahan (43 mm), Gohar (29 mm), Kasauli (24 mm), and Poanta Sahib (23 mm).

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said tourists have been advised to avoid venturing into rivers and drains and download the IMD app on their mobile phones to get area-specific information and follow the guidelines.