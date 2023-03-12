Hindu groups protest placement of Lord Shiva idol on busy road in Jammu

A group of Hindu activists on Sunday staged a protest against the installation of Lord Shiva’s idol on a busy road near Beli Charana chowk here and demanded its immediate relocation to a temple.

The protesters assembled in front of the recently installed idol and raised slogans against the administration for allegedly hurting their sentiments.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal president Rakesh Bajrangi, who was also part of the protest, said the ideal place for installing an idol is a temple and not in the middle of a busy road.

“We are here to protest against the installation of Lord Shiva’s idol on such a busy thoroughfare. Our sentiments are hurt by this action as this is not the proper place to place an idol,” an agitated protester said, condemning the action of the administration.

He said rituals are associated with the installation of any idol but the concerned government agency placed the statue like a showpiece which is not acceptable.

Demanding immediate relocation of the idol to a temple, Bajrangi said, “The idol will gather dust from the passing vehicles and there are also chances that any miscreant can desecrate it.”

“If they are not interested in doing so, let them build a temple for the idol here,” he said, adding that more protests will happen if appropriate action was not taken.