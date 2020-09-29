Hindu Rao doctors plan strike from next week over pending salaries

Resident doctors at the civic body-run Hindu Rao Hospital plan to go on a strike from next week over their salaries not being paid for three months, one of their representatives said Tuesday.

It is the largest municipal hospital in Delhi and has been declared as a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.

"We have been doing the symbolic pen down from 9 AM to 12 noon for the last several days but no one is listening to us. Now, the plan is to go on strike from coming Monday, meaning only emergency services will be available," said Abhimanyu Sardana, the president of the Resident Doctors Association of the facility.

It is only a tentative decision and hopefully, authorities will listen to the genuine demands of the doctors, he said.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, "We are doing everything possible to resolve the issue".

"Since it's a Covid-19 facility, only about 50 patients at maximum are there per day in the 900-bed hospital. So, not all doctors are on duty. But yes doctors are on duty on a rotation basis," he said.

Sources said the doctors have not received salaries since July.

"We are humans too and have a family to run. We are risking our lives for humanity during this pandemic. Is it too much to ask for our due salaries," Sardana said.

Resident doctors on Monday had continued their protest over the issue, and some even held out posters bearing messages to highlight their situation.

One doctor in full PPE kit, held out a poster that said "Doctors on Covid duty, unpaid days 105, Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi" and was widely circulating on social media.

On September 23, the Resident Doctor's Association had issued a statement and threatened to go on an "indefinite protest" till their demands were unmet.