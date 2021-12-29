Hindutva outfits burn posters of Sunny Leone over music video

Hindutva outfits burn posters of Sunny Leone over video

They demanded a ban on the song and also filed a police complaint against the actor at Hariparwat police station

PTI
PTI, Agra,
  • Dec 29 2021, 03:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 03:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Right-wing activists on Tuesday burnt posters of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone here for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus in a new music video.

The activists of 'Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad' and 'Rashtriya Bajrang Dal' gathered at Soorsadan crossing on MG Road and raised slogans against the actor.

Also Read | Sunny Leone's effigy 'crushed' by right-wing activists in Mathura over music video

They demanded a ban on the song and also filed a police complaint against the actor at Hariparwat police station.

"The new music video has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The obscene dance in the music video has disrespected the Hindu goddess Radha. Besides, the music video has also disrespected famous bhajan 'madhuban mein Radhika nache re'," said Rashtriya Bajrang Dal leader Ajju Chauhan.

