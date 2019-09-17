Honour killing: SC youth burnt alive, mom dies of shock

A Scheduled Caste youth was allegedly burnt alive over love affair with a girl of upper caste in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, about 125 kilometres from here.

The mother of the youth died of shock after she was informed about her son's death.

According to police sources, Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Bhadaincha village in the district, was in a relationship for the past few years with a girl, who hailed from an upper caste.

The lovers had also reportedly eloped a few months back but had returned to the village later.

Abhishek was caught by the family members of the girl, when he had gone to meet her on Sunday night, sources said.

They allegedly tied Abhishek with a 'charpoy' (cot) and set it ablaze. The youth, who sustained 90% burn injuries, was rushed to the hospital by locals, who reached there on hearing his cries. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

Abhishek's 60-year-old mother reportedly had a heart attack after she came to know about her son's gruesome killing. She was also rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later.

The police said that a case has been registered against six people. No arrests have been made so far, police said adding that a hunt has been launched to nab absconding culprits.