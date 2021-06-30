Hundreds of women turn up for recruitment in J&K police

Hundreds of young Kashmiri women were seen lined up for recruitment for two women battalions in Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) during the last three days on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Undeterred by threats of militants, 934 women candidates appeared in the physical tests of the recruitment rally on Monday and Tuesday. While 487 candidates appeared on the first day, 447 more appeared in the physical test on Tuesday. The tests will continue on Wednesday as well.

A police spokesperson said the recruitment for the post of constables in two women battalions for the candidates of Kashmir province under Transparent Recruitment Process is underway at CRPF RTC Ground Humhama on the city outskirts.

He said to streamline the process, three lady officers have also been associated as co-opted members with the police recruitment board of the two women battalions for conducting the tests.

J&K police said the tests were being held following all Covid-19 safety protocol. “The Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test(PET/PST) of candidates of Kashmir Province for 2 Women BNs of J&K Police under way at RTC Ground #Humhama.Huge number of women candidates participating in tests. Tests are being conducted after observing all Covid protocols (sic),” J&K police said in a tweet.

One of the candidates who had to appear in the physical test said as there were no avenues of employment in Kashmir, joining the police was the best option for her.

“We have to find the means of livelihood for ourselves and our families. Police force is the best option as not only you can earn your livelihood with dignity, but also serve the community,” the candidate, who identified herself as Saima, told DH.

Her views were echoed by another aspiring police woman. “Since childhood I had a dream to join the police so that I can serve my community. Women are as important as men in any job and the police force needs more participation from females,” she added.