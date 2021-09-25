IAF fighter aircraft roar in Srinagar skies ahead of first-of-its-kind air show

On the eve of the first-of-its-kind air show along the banks of scenic Dal lake on September 26, Srinagar skies roared with the fighter aircraft and their aerobatics exercise on Saturday.

The event shall see fighter jets, helicopters and parachutes hovering over the scenic sky of Dal Lake to enchant the audiences and will be organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station Srinagar and Jammu and Kashmir government to attract youth towards the aviation sector and also to boost Valley tourism.

The display will include an air display by Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team, Paramotor and powered hand-glider display, Flypast by Mig-21 Bison and Aerobatics by Su-30 Aircraft. The event will be flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) overlooking Dal lake.

According to Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner, P K Pole, in order to provide a platform to the youth, the Tribal Affairs department during the airshow will shortlist 30 to 40 youngsters from different Tribal communities.

“The shortlisted youth will be provided free pilot training,” and added the way focus at the famous Bengaluru Air Show is to showcase aviation technology, Srinagar Air Show is concentrating to highlight career opportunities in this sector.

Officials said more than 3,000 college and school students are expected to participate in the show to witness the impressive manoeuvres of the IAF.

