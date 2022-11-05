If I am country's biggest 'thug', why did you accept Rs 50 crore from me? Conman Sukesh tears into Kejriwal

Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has come down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, asking him a series of questions in an open letter.

"If I am the country's biggest thug on what basis did you accept Rs 50 crore from me and offered me a Rajya Sabha seat," he asked the Delhi Chief Minister in a letter released by him on Friday.

Sukesh said that he had also filed a fresh complaint with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor against Kejriwal, AAP leaders Kailash Gehlot and Satyendra Jain.

Meanwhile, through his letter, he asked Kejriwal a series of questions.

"In 2016, Kejriwal ji, why did you force me to bring 20 to 30 more individuals to contribute Rs 500 crores in cash to the party in return for seats and postings in AAP Karnataka and Tamil Nadu?" he asked further in his letter.

Sukesh even alleged that Kejriwal, along with AAP jailed leader Satyendra Jain, had attended his dinner party in a five-star hotel in 2016.

"Why did you attend my dinner party along with Mr Jain in 2016 at Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place, where I was staying after delivering Rs 50 crores which I paid at Gehlot farmhouse at Asola to Mr Satyendra Jain on your instructions?," he asked Kejriwal.

"So hence Kejriwal ji, before pointing your finger towards me and trying to make the issue political and diverting the topic in people's minds, now it is time you will be answerable to the law as I will submit evidence of every transaction and conversation between you, me and other associates of yours. I don't think I will back up," he further said.