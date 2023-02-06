IIT Mandi researchers develop technology to make military equipment less visible to radar

In a major military technology development, the Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi in Himachal Pradesh has created an artificial structure/material that can make stealth vehicles and covert establishments less visible to the radar.

This material can absorb a wide range of radar frequencies (signals), irrespective of the direction from which the radar signal hits the target. It can also be used to cover windows or glass panels of stealth vehicles and covert establishments that must be invisible to radar.

Radar-absorbing materials play a crucial role in defence applications as they are used to reduce or eliminate the radar signature of military equipment, such as aircraft, ships, and vehicles. In addition, they can also be used to protect critical infrastructure such as communication towers, power plants and military bases from radar detection. This can prevent non-friendly entities from targeting important facilities during conflict.

The results of this work is published in the journal, IEEE Letters on Electromagnetic Compatibility Practice and Application, co-authored by Dr Shrikanth Reddy, Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi and his team Dr. Awanish Kumar and Jyoti Bhushan Padhi, according to a press statement issued here.

Radars are used in defence and civil sectors for surveillance, and navigation, to detect and track: aircraft, ships, ground vehicles, and movements within covert establishments. Being invisible to radar is a crucial defence strategy and the ability to evade radar detection can reduce the chances of being targeted by enemy weapons.

Any technique that makes things invisible to radar can also be used in the commercial sector to reduce radiation leakages from buildings and make them more secure. For example, invisibility to radar can also be used in private or covert establishments for the protection of information and privacy.

RCS reduction is a way to make something less visible to radar – RCS stands for Radar Cross Section. RCS reduction is achieved by using materials that can absorb radar signals, or by shaping the object in a way that makes it difficult for radar to detect.