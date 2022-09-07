I-T dept raids think tank Centre for Policy Research

Income Tax department raids think tank Centre for Policy Research

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at think tank Centre for Policy Research in Delhi, according to reports.

The action is connected to raids in Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat, among other places over funding of more than 20 registered but non-recognised political parties, NDTV reported, citing sources.

More details awaited.

India News
Income Tax
Income tax raids
Delhi

