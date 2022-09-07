Income Tax department raids think tank Centre for Policy Research

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at think tank Centre for Policy Research in Delhi, according to reports.
The action is connected to raids in Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat, among other places over funding of more than 20 registered but non-recognised political parties, NDTV reported, citing sources.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know
Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina
'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review
In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays
Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru
NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula
In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site