Tax evasion case: IT raid in 4 cities against Raj group

Income Tax raids in Delhi, Jaipur in tax evasion case against Rajasthan based jewellers group

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 13 2020, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 12:11 ist

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with a tax evasion case against a Rajasthan-based jewellery group, officials said on Monday.

They said the raids have been launched early morning in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai and Kota.

At least 80 tax sleuths apart from police officials are part of the action, they said.

They said the department initiated action on the basis of inputs of huge cash transactions taking place and the business group's alleged links to these transactions.

Another entity in Rajasthan is also being searched, they said.

Official sources did not comment on reports claiming that the searches were linked to the current political crisis in the state. 

