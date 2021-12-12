India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis, says Rahul

India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis, says Rahul Gandhi

He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 12 2021, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 15:11 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power in any condition.

He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.

Also Read: Call for Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress again?

"This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power in any condition," Gandhi said addressing a rally against rising inflation here.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his friends have "ruined" the country during the NDA dispensation.

"Modi Ji and his three-four industrialist friends ruined the country in seven years," Gandhi alleged.

"I am Hindu and not Hindutvadi," he said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Jaipur
India Politics
Rahul Gandhi
BJP
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Alice, seen by waking eyes

Alice, seen by waking eyes

A question of mind over matter?

A question of mind over matter?

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

A fervour for fermentation

A fervour for fermentation

Lessons from a paper wasp

Lessons from a paper wasp

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

 