India in talks with Poland, others for Ukraine students

India in talks with Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medical education of Ukraine returnees: Jaishankar in LS

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 06 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 14:07 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI Photo

Apart from Hungary, India is in talks with Poland, Romania, and Kazakhstan for the completion of medical education of Ukraine returned students, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Get live updates from Parliament here

"India in talks with Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan besides Hungary for completion of medical education of Ukraine returnees," said Jaishankar.

More to follow...

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

S Jaishankar
India News
Lok Sabha
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

 