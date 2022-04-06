India in talks with Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medical education of Ukraine returnees: Jaishankar in LS

Apart from Hungary, India is in talks with Poland, Romania, and Kazakhstan for the completion of medical education of Ukraine returned students, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
"India in talks with Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan besides Hungary for completion of medical education of Ukraine returnees," said Jaishankar.
