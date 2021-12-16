India logs 7,974 new Covid-19 cases, 343 fatalities

India on Thursday logged 7,974 new Covid-19 infections,7,948 recoveries, and 343 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases across the nation now stands at 87,245.

So far, 1.35 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the nation.

Meanwhile, as Omicron cases rise in India, scientists and public health officials have raised concerns about significantly less number of Covid-19 tests being carried out by states.

More to follow...

