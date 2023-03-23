India reports 1,300 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 140 days

India sees 1,300 new Covid cases, highest in 140 days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 12:16 ist
89,078 tests were being conducted in the last 24 hours. Credit: PTI File Photo

India logged 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 140 days, while the active cases have increased to 7,605, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Read | PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Covid, stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,99,418).

The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read | XBB.1.16 variant 'new kid on the block', could be driving recent rise in Covid cases: AIIMS director

A total 92.06 crore tests for detection of Covid has been conducted so far with 89,078 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,997, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

