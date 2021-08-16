India sees single-day rise of 32,937 Covid-19 cases, 417 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 32,937 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 3,22,25,513, while the death toll has climbed to 4,31,642 with 417 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have declined to 3,81,947.

Additionally, 11,81,212 tests were conducted Sunday, taking the cumulative tests carried out so far for the detection of Covid-19 in the country to 49,48,05,652.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,11,924, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 53.61 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Monday morning.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.