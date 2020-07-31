Indian Army foils infiltration bid by militants along LoC

Army foils infiltration bid by militants along LoC

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 31 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 20:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid by militants along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Macchil sector, a defence spokesman said here.

Alert troops noticed suspicious movement 600 metres into the Indian side along the LoC in Kupwara district around 3 am, the spokesman said.

He said the militants were intercepted, leading to a firefight.

"After the first light, a search was carried out during which a trail of blood was found," the spokesman said.

He said three AK rifles, a sniper rifle, eight grenades and other "war-like stores" were seized from the scene of the gunbattle. 

A combing operation was going on in the area when the reports last came in.

Line of Control
jammua nd kashmir
Indian Army

