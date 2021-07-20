Now, update mobile numbers on Aadhaar at doorstep

Individuals can now update mobile numbers on Aadhaar at their doorstep with help of postman

The service will be available through a network of 650 India Post Payments Bank, 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 18:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Individuals can now update mobile numbers on their Aadhaar cards at their doorstep with the help of a postman.

India Post Payments Bank and Unique Identification Authority of India under an arrangement will allow postmen to update mobile numbers of Aadhaar cardholders.

The service will be available through a network of 650 India Post Payments Bank, 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

"The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen and GDS will help in actualising IPPB's vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide," IPPB Managing Director and CEO J Venkatramu said in a statement on Tuesday.

At present, IPPB is only providing mobile update service and will very soon also enable child enrolment service through its network.

As on March 31, 2021, UIDAI has issued 128.99 crore Aadhaar numbers to residents of India.

Aadhaar
UIDAI
India Post Payments Bank
India Post

