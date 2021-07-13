Indore police website hacked

Indore police website hacked, objectionable content posted about Narendra Modi

Hackers attacked the website's 'Contact Us' section

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jul 13 2021, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 18:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The website of Indore police was hacked on Tuesday and objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was posted on it along with slogans like "free Kashmir" and hailing Pakistan, officials said.

Hackers attacked the website's 'Contact Us' section which carries details, designations and phone numbers of senior Madhya Pradesh police officers, including director general of police, inspector general of the Indore range and other personnel, they said.

According to officials, one 'Muhammad Bilal Team PCE' claimed to have hacked the website by writing a message on it. The hackers posted objectionable content and slogans on the 'Contact Us' page, they said.

The Indore police website is maintained by the city crime branch. Efforts were being made with the help of technical experts to restore the website to its original form, Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar said.

“We are conducting an in-depth probe into the matter to get details about the hackers and will take appropriate steps accordingly,” Parashar said. 

Indore
hacking
Narendra Modi
Madhya Pradesh

